“Ant-Man” Now Streaming on Disney+ with ASL Option

Ahead of National American Sign Language (ASL) Day on April 15, Disney+ has added a new option for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man. Starting today, viewers can access ASL as an option when viewing Scott Lang’s first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To access the feature with ASL, find it under the Extras tab on the Ant-Man page on Disney+.

