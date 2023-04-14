“Ant-Man” Now Streaming on Disney+ with ASL Option

Ahead of National American Sign Language (ASL) Day on April 15, Disney+ has added a new option for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man. Starting today, viewers can access ASL as an option when viewing Scott Lang’s first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- According to Marvel, the ASL Video service was created by Deluxe in partnership with Grupo Steno, with Delbert Whetter, of RespectAbility, joining the project as a daily consult on ASL best practices and to help build Creative Guidelines.
- Additionally, Douglas Ridloff — who has previously worked on other Marvel Studios titles involving ASL, including Eternals and Hawkeye — joined to work with the ASL performer, Jac Cook.
- To access the feature with ASL, find it under the Extras tab on the Ant-Man page on Disney+.
What they’re saying:
- Delbert Whetter explained: “The Deaf creatives on the team, which include Douglas Ridloff and ASL performer, Jac Cook, exceeded expectations as they set out to communicate Ant-Man’s entertaining dialogue and sound effects in a manner befitting Marvel’s distinctive style, subversive humor, and high-velocity action.“