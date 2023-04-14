Disney Announces Fall Offers For Stays At Aulani – A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii

Who wouldn’t want to spend part of the crisp fall months in the tropical destination of Hawaii? A special offer for stays at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa can help families do just that.

What’s Happening:

Disney is offering a special offer so guests can plan a spectacular escape this fall at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

With this great offer, the longer you stay, the more you will be able to save: Save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights Save up to 20% on select rooms for stays of 4 nights

This offer is valid for consecutive-night stays, most nights August 23 to November 18, and November 25 to December 22, 2023.

Those who book early will enjoy a special resort credit. If you book now through May 2, 2023, your stay will also include a $150 Resort Credit to use at select locations at Aulani Resort.

Those who book early will enjoy a special resort credit. If you book now through May 2, 2023, your stay will also include a $150 Resort Credit to use at select locations at Aulani Resort. Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, invites guests to celebrate the beauty, people and culture of Hawaiʻi on a vacation that you and your family will remember for a lifetime.

Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.

The Resort sits on 21 oceanfront acres, nestled between verdant mountains and serene ocean waters. Here, you'll be removed from the crowds of Waikiki, yet close enough to enjoy the wonders of the island.

"Ko Olina" means "Place of Joy." Part of an original royal land division, Ko Olina was once a sacred area for Hawaiian monarchs and leaders to rest and unwind. Today, the area is an inviting vacation destination for those seeking relaxation.

Aulani Resort is part of the Ko Olina Resort Community & Marina, which features: Spectacular beaches and serene lagoons A championship golf course Shopping and dining venues Water sports, like snorkeling, sports fishing and more

Aulani Resort is honored to have received many accolades over the years, including the Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Hotel or Resort for Families” from Hawaii Magazine and “Best Resort Kids’ Club” from Parents magazine’s Family Travel Awards for the beloved Aunty’s Beach House.

Along with the fall booking offer, guests can also look out for special deals and savings, especially for Disney Visa Cardmembers, and eligible Military members. You can see the full list of current offers available at their official site, here.