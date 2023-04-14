“The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience” Coming to Lighthouse Artspace Over Earth Day Weekend

Disney is inviting fans of Avatar: The Way of Water, to step inside Pandora through a one-of-a-kind exhibition that will be free to fans over Earth Day weekend, with The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water now available on Digital only, Disney will be offering a special exhibition at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles where fans can step into the stunning world of Avatar.

will be available for free to fans over Earth Day weekend to commemorate the annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection. The event will take place Saturday April 22nd, 2023 – Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 from 10:00 – 6:00 PM.

Free tickets are first come first serve, and available at the official website, here.

Lighthouse Artspace LA is the premiere experiential and private event venue located in the heart of Hollywood's Vinyl District. Home to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and Leonardo: The Universal Man, this immersive venue features cutting edge experiences through the best in sound and visual technology.

The film, Avatar: The Way of Water, reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.

Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.