Cable and Bishop Team Up After “Fall of X” in “Children of the Vault”

Since 2019’s revolutionary “House of X” and “Powers of X” series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1,” mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as “Fall of X!” During this perilous time, two of the X-Men’s strongest soldiers will join forces to take down the greatest threat to mutantkind’s future in "Children of the Vault.”

A four-issue limited series, "Children of the Vault” will be written by Deniz Camp (20th Century Men) in his exciting Marvel

These two rising stars will explore one of the most significant obstacles to mutantkind’s survival, the mega-evolved superbeings known as the Children of the Vault. This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way.

Their motives and the existential threat they represent has been brewing in the pages of both Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan’s “X-Men” runs, and after the dramatic events at this year’s Hellfire Gala, they’re be unleashed from their virtual prison with a new mission.

Former enemies become brother-in-arms as Cable and Bishop team-up to fight this crucial war against the "Children of the Vault all on their own!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity’s salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans?

Pick up "Children of the Vault #1″ on August 9 and stay tuned for more “Fall of X” announcements.

What they’re saying: