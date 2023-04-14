Captain Minnie Mouse Continues Her Adventures Seeking The Disney Treasure

The latest video chronicling the adventures of Captain Minnie Mouse teases a bit more of the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Treasure, set to debut in 2024.
What’s Happening:
- In what appears to be a continuation of the video series wherein we got to see the new look that is to be worn by Minnie Mouse aboard the next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, we see Captain Minnie exploring distant locations, including an exotic savanna and Morocco (though eagle eyed fans will surely recognize these as Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, respectively).
- After going through the faraway lands, she finds the treasure in a spot conveniently labeled. However, the adventure doesn’t end when she finds, the treasure, as it is just beginning. The video then fades into the full ship (in a rendering) at sea.
- There, we notice that Captain Minnie will be featured on the bow of the ship, similar to her appearance on the Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish.
- Interestingly, the new video that was shared does not include a vague date for when sailings aboard the Disney Treasure will begin, which was previously announced to be in 2024.
- At D23 Expo on Sept. 11, 2022, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro unveiled first details on the fleet’s sixth ship, named Disney Treasure, designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.
- The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin.
- The signature atrium character statue — a Disney Cruise Line tradition — will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.
- The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024. Following the Disney Wish, which set sail in July 2022, it’s the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.
