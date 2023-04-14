ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 59 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 59 nominations for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
- This is the 10th straight year that ESPN has led the industry.
- ESPN’s 59 nominations include work presented on:
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN+
- ABC
- ESPN Deportes
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- SEC Network
- ESPN App
- Leading ESPN nominations include:
- ESPN storytelling: including three forE60, plus three features via SC Featured, one College GameDay and one Sunday NFL Countdown
- Studio shows: College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Pardon the Interruption, SportsCenter and Postseason NFL Countdown
- NFL programming: nine in numerous categories, including four for studio shows, plus Monday Night Football in Live Series and multiple individual commentators
- College programming: seven, highlighted by Saturday Night College Football in Live Series plus multiple individual commentators
- ESPN Deportes: Six, including three for feature stories, one for studio show and two commentators
- ESPN has also received nominations for Technical, Interactive and Innovation – a wide range of innovative achievements across multiple categories, including:
- CFP National Championship MegaCast (outstanding interactive experience-event coverage)
- NHL on ESPN Ovechkin 800 (outstanding interactive experience-original programming)
- Monday Night Football (outstanding technical team event)
- College GameDay and NFL Draft (outstanding technical team studio)
- McEnroe vs. McEnroe (digital innovation)
- NHL Broadcasts – Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards (George Wensel technical achievement award)
- On-air Personality nominations include:
- Hosts: SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt and College GameDay’s Rece Davis
- Play-by-Play: NBA on ESPN and ABC’s Mike Breen, MNF’s Joe Buck and Tennis/College Football’s Chris Fowler
- Analysts: Jay Bilas (Studio), Ryan Clark (Studio) and Peyton Manning (Event)
- Reporters: Holly Rowe, Lisa Salters and Molly McGrath
- Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning and JJ Redick.
- On-Air Personality in Spanish: ESPN Deportes’ Carolina Guillén and Pilar Pérez
- The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Monday, May 22, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.