ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 59 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 59 nominations for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

  • This is the 10th straight year that ESPN has led the industry.
  • ESPN’s 59 nominations include work presented on:
    • ESPN
    • ESPN2
    • ESPN+
    • ABC
    • ESPN Deportes
    • ESPNEWS
    • ESPNU
    • SEC Network
    • ESPN App
  • Leading ESPN nominations include:
    • ESPN storytelling: including three forE60, plus three features via SC Featured, one College GameDay and one Sunday NFL Countdown
    • Studio shows: College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Pardon the Interruption, SportsCenter and Postseason NFL Countdown
    • NFL programming: nine in numerous categories, including four for studio shows, plus Monday Night Football in Live Series and multiple individual commentators
    • College programming: seven, highlighted by Saturday Night College Football in Live Series plus multiple individual commentators
    • ESPN Deportes: Six, including three for feature stories, one for studio show and two commentators
  • ESPN has also received nominations for Technical, Interactive and Innovation – a wide range of innovative achievements across multiple categories, including:
    • CFP National Championship MegaCast (outstanding interactive experience-event coverage)
    • NHL on ESPN Ovechkin 800 (outstanding interactive experience-original programming)
    • Monday Night Football (outstanding technical team event)
    • College GameDay and NFL Draft (outstanding technical team studio)
    • McEnroe vs. McEnroe (digital innovation)
    • NHL Broadcasts – Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards (George Wensel technical achievement award)
  • On-air Personality nominations include:
    • Hosts: SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt and College GameDay’s Rece Davis
    • Play-by-Play: NBA on ESPN and ABC’s Mike Breen, MNF’s Joe Buck and Tennis/College Football’s Chris Fowler
    • Analysts: Jay Bilas (Studio), Ryan Clark (Studio) and Peyton Manning (Event)
    • Reporters: Holly Rowe, Lisa Salters and Molly McGrath
    • Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning and JJ Redick.
    • On-Air Personality in Spanish: ESPN Deportes’ Carolina Guillén and Pilar Pérez
  • The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Monday, May 22, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.