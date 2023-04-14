ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 59 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 59 nominations for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

This is the 10th straight year that ESPN has led the industry.

ESPN’s 59 nominations include work presented on: ESPN ESPN2 ESPN+ ABC ESPN Deportes ESPNEWS ESPNU SEC Network ESPN App

Leading ESPN nominations include: ESPN storytelling: including three forE60, plus three features via SC Featured, one College GameDay and one Sunday NFL Countdown Studio shows: College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Pardon the Interruption, SportsCenter and Postseason NFL Countdown NFL programming: nine in numerous categories, including four for studio shows, plus Monday Night Football in Live Series and multiple individual commentators College programming: seven, highlighted by Saturday Night College Football in Live Series plus multiple individual commentators ESPN Deportes: Six, including three for feature stories, one for studio show and two commentators

ESPN has also received nominations for Technical, Interactive and Innovation – a wide range of innovative achievements across multiple categories, including: CFP National Championship MegaCast (outstanding interactive experience-event coverage) NHL on ESPN Ovechkin 800 (outstanding interactive experience-original programming) Monday Night Football (outstanding technical team event) College GameDay and NFL Draft (outstanding technical team studio) McEnroe vs. McEnroe (digital innovation) NHL Broadcasts – Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards (George Wensel technical achievement award)

On-air Personality nominations include: Hosts: SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt and College GameDay’s Rece Davis Play-by-Play: NBA on ESPN and ABC’s Mike Breen, MNF’s Joe Buck and Tennis/College Football’s Chris Fowler Analysts: Jay Bilas (Studio), Ryan Clark (Studio) and Peyton Manning (Event) Reporters: Holly Rowe, Lisa Salters and Molly McGrath Emerging On-Air Talent: Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning and JJ Redick. On-Air Personality in Spanish: ESPN Deportes’ Carolina Guillén and Pilar Pérez

The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Monday, May 22, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.