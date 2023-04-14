Hulu Shares First Look at Psychological Thriller Series “The Clearing”

Hulu has given a first look at their upcoming Original psychological thriller series, The Clearing, which premieres on May 24th.

What’s Happening:

The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

The series features a stellar line-up of Australian talent, including: Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (Homeland), Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown), Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour), Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve), Julia Savage (Blaze)

The Clearing is directed by Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock) and Gracie Otto (Seriously Red).

) and Matt Cameron ( ), with co-writer Osamah Sami ( ). The Clearing will premiere with two episodes on Hulu on May 24th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.