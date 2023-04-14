Hulu Shares First Look at Psychological Thriller Series “The Clearing”

Hulu has given a first look at their upcoming Original psychological thriller series, The Clearing, which premieres on May 24th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.
  • Filmed across Victoria, The Clearing is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.
  • The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.

  • The series features a stellar line-up of Australian talent, including :
    • Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches)
    • Miranda Otto (Homeland)
    • Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown)
    • Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour)
    • Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road)
    • Kate Mulvany (The Twelve)
    • Julia Savage (Blaze)
  • The Clearing is directed by Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock) and Gracie Otto (Seriously Red).
  • The series is created and written by Elise McCredie (Stateless) and Matt Cameron (Jack Irish), with co-writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding).
  • The Clearing will premiere with two episodes on Hulu on May 24th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.

