Hulu Shares First Look at Psychological Thriller Series “The Clearing”

Hulu has given a first look at their upcoming Original psychological thriller series, The Clearing, which premieres on May 24th.
What’s Happening:
- The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.
- Filmed across Victoria, The Clearing is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.
- The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.
- The series features a stellar line-up of Australian talent, including :
- Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches)
- Miranda Otto (Homeland)
- Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown)
- Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour)
- Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road)
- Kate Mulvany (The Twelve)
- Julia Savage (Blaze)
- The Clearing is directed by Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock) and Gracie Otto (Seriously Red).
- The series is created and written by Elise McCredie (Stateless) and Matt Cameron (Jack Irish), with co-writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding).
- The Clearing will premiere with two episodes on Hulu on May 24th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.
