Get Ready for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with New K-GOTG “Radio Station”

With just a few weeks until Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, Marvel Studios has launched a new “radio station” to celebrate the beginning of “festival season.”

The new “radio station” is actually just a playlist on Spotify Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks.

soundtracks. Sprinkled between those tracks are original recordings for the “station,” featuring calls from listeners, traffic and weather reports and just general set up for the next song.

The final recording features the host thanking the audience for listening and giving a bit of a tease for the fact that Volume 3 will be the end of the trilogy for the Guardians, preparing the audience for the end: “I’d like to leave you with these words as you prepare to embark on yet another wild and crazy journey with the crew you can’t live without: nothing lasts forever, the good times or the bad, and don’t take your dear friends for granted because they might not always be there.”

You can listen to K-GOTG Radio here

Headed out on a road trip this weekend? Tune in to K-GOTG Radio – playing all the hits across the galaxy 🎧🎶: https://t.co/N2ikrsxJQE#GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/Gk9BgxU7Vm — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) April 14, 2023

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: