Get Ready for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with New K-GOTG “Radio Station”

With just a few weeks until Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, Marvel Studios has launched a new “radio station” to celebrate the beginning of “festival season.”
- The new “radio station” is actually just a playlist on Spotify, featuring 30 tracks from the various Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks.
- Sprinkled between those tracks are original recordings for the “station,” featuring calls from listeners, traffic and weather reports and just general set up for the next song.
- The final recording features the host thanking the audience for listening and giving a bit of a tease for the fact that Volume 3 will be the end of the trilogy for the Guardians, preparing the audience for the end:
- “I’d like to leave you with these words as you prepare to embark on yet another wild and crazy journey with the crew you can’t live without: nothing lasts forever, the good times or the bad, and don’t take your dear friends for granted because they might not always be there.”
- You can listen to K-GOTG Radio here.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.