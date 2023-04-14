“GMA” Guest List: Woody Harrelson, Chris Evans and More to Appear Week of April 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of April 17th-22nd:
- Monday, April 17
- Celebrity financial coach Lynn Richardson
- Chris Evans (Ghosted)
- Tuesday, April 18
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)
- Dr. Travis Taylor and Brandon Fugal (The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch)
- Chef Natasha Feldman (The Dinner Party Project)
- Wednesday, April 19
- This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
- Ray Romano (Somewhere in Queens)
- Disha Bose (Dirty Laundry)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 20
- This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 21
- This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
- Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female)
- Saturday, April 22
- Ryan Seacrest (exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of American Idol)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.