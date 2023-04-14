“GMA” Guest List: Woody Harrelson, Chris Evans and More to Appear Week of April 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 17th-22nd:

Monday, April 17 Celebrity financial coach Lynn Richardson Chris Evans ( Ghosted )

Tuesday, April 18 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux ( White House Plumbers ) Dr. Travis Taylor and Brandon Fugal ( The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch ) Chef Natasha Feldman ( The Dinner Party Project )

Wednesday, April 19 This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley Ray Romano ( Somewhere in Queens ) Disha Bose ( Dirty Laundry ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 20 This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 21 This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley Sofia Black-D’Elia ( Single Drunk Female )

Saturday, April 22 Ryan Seacrest (exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of American Idol )



