“GMA” Guest List: Woody Harrelson, Chris Evans and More to Appear Week of April 17th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 17th-22nd:

  • Monday, April 17
    • Celebrity financial coach Lynn Richardson
    • Chris Evans (Ghosted)
  • Tuesday, April 18
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
    • Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)
    • Dr. Travis Taylor and Brandon Fugal (The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch)
    • Chef Natasha Feldman (The Dinner Party Project)
  • Wednesday, April 19
    • This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
    • Ray Romano (Somewhere in Queens)
    • Disha Bose (Dirty Laundry)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 20
    • This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 21
    • This Green House with GMA tech contributor Becky Worley
    • Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female)
  • Saturday, April 22
    • Ryan Seacrest (exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of American Idol)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.