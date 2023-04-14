“GMA3” Guest List: John Leguizamo, Steve Madden and More to Appear Week of April 17th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:
- Monday, April 10
- Gretchen Rubin (Life in Five Senses)
- Zero Waste Daniel (Sustainable fashion)
- “Chilli” (TLC Forever)
- Tuesday, April 11
- American Rivers’ Matt Rice
- Devin Dwyer reports on the Supreme Court
- Gary Beutler (Water expert)
- Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo (Power Book II: Ghost)
- Wednesday, April 12
- Jersey City Mayor and New Jersey gubernational candidate Steven Fulop
- Steve Madden (The Cobbler)
- John Leguizamo (The Power)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 13
- GMA3 The Power of Water
- Rachel Scott reports on water inequality
- Friday, April 14
- Nana Firman (GreenFaith senior ambassador and Global Muslim Climate Network co-founder)
- Sarah Eggenberger (NewBeauty magazine senior editor-at-large)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.