“GMA3” Guest List: John Leguizamo, Steve Madden and More to Appear Week of April 17th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

  • Monday, April 10
    • Gretchen Rubin (Life in Five Senses)
    • Zero Waste Daniel (Sustainable fashion)
    • “Chilli” (TLC Forever)
  • Tuesday, April 11
    • American Rivers’ Matt Rice
    • Devin Dwyer reports on the Supreme Court
    • Gary Beutler (Water expert)
    • Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo (Power Book II: Ghost)
  • Wednesday, April 12
    • Jersey City Mayor and New Jersey gubernational candidate Steven Fulop
    • Steve Madden (The Cobbler)
    • John Leguizamo (The Power)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 13
    • GMA3 The Power of Water
    • Rachel Scott reports on water inequality
  • Friday, April 14
    • Nana Firman (GreenFaith senior ambassador and Global Muslim Climate Network co-founder)
    • Sarah Eggenberger (NewBeauty magazine senior editor-at-large)

