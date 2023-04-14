“GMA3” Guest List: John Leguizamo, Steve Madden and More to Appear Week of April 17th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

Monday, April 10 Gretchen Rubin ( Life in Five Senses ) Zero Waste Daniel (Sustainable fashion) “Chilli” ( TLC Forever )

Tuesday, April 11 American Rivers’ Matt Rice Devin Dwyer reports on the Supreme Court Gary Beutler (Water expert) Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo ( Power Book II: Ghost )

Wednesday, April 12 Jersey City Mayor and New Jersey gubernational candidate Steven Fulop Steve Madden ( The Cobbler ) John Leguizamo ( The Power ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 13 GMA3 The Power of Water Rachel Scott reports on water inequality

Friday, April 14 Nana Firman (GreenFaith senior ambassador and Global Muslim Climate Network co-founder) Sarah Eggenberger (NewBeauty magazine senior editor-at-large)



