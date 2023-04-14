“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Patrick Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal and More to Appear Week of April 17th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 17th-21st:
- Monday, April 17
- Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
- Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction)
- Musical Guests Dinner Party
- Tuesday, April 18
- Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
- Musical Guests GloRilla
- Wednesday, April 19
- Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
- Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
- Musical Guests Gorillaz ft. Beck
- Thursday, April 20
- Jake Gyllenhaal (The Covenant)
- Whitney Cummings (Whitney Cummings Presents: The OnlyFans Roast of Whitney Cumming)
- Musical Guests Boygenius
- Friday, April 21
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.