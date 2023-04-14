“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Patrick Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal and More to Appear Week of April 17th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 17th-21st:

Monday, April 17 Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor ) Amanda Peet ( Fatal Attraction ) Musical Guests Dinner Party

Tuesday, April 18 Luke Bryan ( American Idol ) Jeff Hiller ( Somebody Somewhere ) Musical Guests GloRilla

Wednesday, April 19 Patrick Stewart ( Star Trek: Picard ) Bridget Everett ( Somebody Somewhere ) Musical Guests Gorillaz ft. Beck

Thursday, April 20 Jake Gyllenhaal ( The Covenant ) Whitney Cummings ( Whitney Cummings Presents: The OnlyFans Roast of Whitney Cumming ) Musical Guests Boygenius

Friday, April 21 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.