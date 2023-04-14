“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Ray Romano, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More to Appear Week of April 17th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 17th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 17th-21st:

Monday, April 17 Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (TLC documentary and tour) Char Margolis (Psychic)

Tuesday, April 18 Scott Foley ( The Thanksgiving Play )

Wednesday, April 19 Ray Romano J. Smith-Cameron ( Succession )

Thursday, April 20 Jane Krakowski ( Schmigadoon! ) Monica Mangin (Earth Day green bargains)

Friday, April 21 Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbot Elementary ) Annaleigh Ashford ( Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.