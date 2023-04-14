Official “Rock On” Music Video from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Released by Disney Music

by |
Tags: , , ,

An official music video for "Rock On" from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem has been released by Disney Music ahead of the release of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ next month.

  • The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
  • With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
  • Check out the new video for “Rock On” below:

  • The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band’s debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12.
  • Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here.
  • Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here.
  • The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
    • Paula Abdul
    • Steve Aoki
    • David Bizarro
    • Rachel Bloom
    • Nicole Byer
    • Sofia Carson
    • Charlamagne Tha God
    • Tommy Chong
    • Billy Corgan
    • Stephanie D’Abruzzo
    • deadmau5
    • Desiigner
    • Colton Dunn
    • Morgan Freeman
    • Susanna Hoffs
    • James Hong
    • Jennifer Irwin
    • Karamo
    • Kesha
    • Tommy Lee
    • Lil Nas X
    • Riki Lindhome
    • Cheech Marin
    • Ziggy Marley
    • Jack McBrayer
    • Arden Myrin
    • Nico Santos
    • Kristen Schaal
    • Ben Schwartz
    • Ryan Seacrest
    • Kevin Smith
    • Chris Stapleton
    • Danny Trejo
    • Joe Lo Truglio
    • “Weird Al” Yankovic
    • Cedric Yarbrough
    • Zedd
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now