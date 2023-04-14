Official “Rock On” Music Video from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Released by Disney Music

An official music video for "Rock On" from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem has been released by Disney Music ahead of the release of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ next month.
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out the new video for “Rock On” below:
- The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band’s debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12.
- Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here.
- Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here.
- The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+.
- Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Karamo
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
