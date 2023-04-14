“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Billy Porter, Lorraine Bracco and More to Appear Week of April 17th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 17th-21st:

Monday, April 17 – Doing Big Things at Any Age: Tristan Mack Wilds ( Praise This ), his wife Christina and their 3-year-old daughter Tristyn Brooke Lau’ren (8-year-old celebrity fashion designer and youngest designer to design an Emmy Dress) Grandma Gail and granddaughter Kim ( Excuse My Grandma ) Exclusive performance by Kofi B

Tuesday, April 18 – Share to Repair Charlene Tilton ( Dallas ; Heaven Sent ) Ed Gordon ( America In Black ) A couple whose love story began by accidentally texting a Bible verse to the wrong number! Leslie Means ( Her View From Home ; So God Made a Mother ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, April 19 Billy Porter ( Black Mona Lisa Tour ) Judge Marilyn Milian ( The People’s Court ) William Stanford Davis ( Abbott Elementary ) Sasheer Zamata ( Waco: The Aftermath )

Thursday, April 20 Couple who went on a spontaneous third date to Costa Rica that turned into a three-month staycation ( Longest Third Date ) Anthony Chin-Quee ( I Can’t Save You )

Friday, April 21 Lorraine Bracco ( Jacir ) John Leguizamo ( Leguizamo Does America ) Alena Analeigh Mcquarter (youngest Black person (14-years-old) to be accepted into medical school in the United States; The Brown STEM Girl )



