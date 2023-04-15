No Documents Found After Investigation Into Disney-Reedy Creek Agreement

After Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation into the actions of the Reedy Creek Board a couple of weeks ago, that probe “came up empty,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney entered into an agreement with Reedy Creek prior to the new Board taking over, which gave them great authority over land-use and transferring that land-use authority.

The agreements passed by the former Board members on February 8th allegedly prevent the new Board from making changes to terms.

The view of the Governor’s office is that the agreements that the prior Reedy Creek board put through on February 8th “are likely invalid,” and all legislative options are back on the table.

However, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s public records request that sought to gain insight into the agreements, resulted in no records found.

Moody was looking for “documents discussing an intention or goal of circumventing, avoiding, frustrating, mitigating or otherwise attempting to avoid the effects of anticipated actions by the Florida governor and the Florida Legislature,” but the search came up empty.

Reedy Creek records do show public notice was provided for the meetings when the agreements were approved and Disney issued a statement that its deals with the district were “appropriate” and done in accordance with Florida law.

The attorney general’s office is reviewing the district’s response and “evaluating our options,” according to spokesman Whitney Ray.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will meet on Wednesday and their agenda includes a discussion on the inspector general’s investigation.

The board also plans to take up a resolution declaring themselves to be the “superior authority” on planning, zoning and land-development regulations over the Disney-controlled cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.