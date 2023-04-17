Sneak Peek Of Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience Coming To Los Angeles

Lighthouse Artspace is giving a first glimpse at the wonders that await guests of their special exhibition, Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience.
What’s Happening:
- The Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles has given a sneak peek at their new Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience.
- In celebration of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water now available on Digital only, Disney will be offering a special exhibition at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles where fans can step into the stunning world of Avatar. Combining the groundbreaking technology of the Lighthouse’s experiential art exhibits and the remarkable Oscar award-winning visual effects of the film, this immersive experience will showcase some of the most stunning scenes featured in Avatar: The Way of Water, including underwater at the Metkayina Clan village. Additional elements of the event will include props and costumes from the film, as well as life-size statues.
- The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water – An Immersive Experience will be available for free to fans over Earth Day weekend to commemorate the annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection. Free tickets are first come first serve, and available through Universe.com or at the official website here.
- Lighthouse Artspace LA is the premiere experiential and private event venue located in the heart of Hollywood's Vinyl District. Home to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and Leonardo: The Universal Man, this immersive venue features cutting edge experiences through the best in sound and visual technology.