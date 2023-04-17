Hulu Releases Official Trailer for New Drama Series “Sam – A Saxon”

Hulu has released the trailer for Sam – A Saxon, a new drama series based on the incredible story of the first black policeman in East Germany.
What’s Happening:
- Sam – A Saxon is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society. In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany. However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him “public enemy #1.”
- The cast includes Malick Bauer, Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Carina Wiese and Tyron Ricketts.
- International Emmy Award winner Jörg Winger (Deutschland83/86/89), is showrunner for Sam – A Saxon, Sebastian Werninger (both Big Window Productions) and Tyron Ricketts (Panthertainment) are the producers of the seven-part miniseries. Sam – A Saxon is executive produced by Leslie-Alina Schäfer and produced by Naomi Marne (Big Window Productions).
- The series was created by Tyron Ricketts, Jörg Winger and Christoph Silber (Nordwand).
- Sam – A Saxon will premiere Wednesday, April 26th on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now