Hulu Releases Official Trailer for New Drama Series “Sam – A Saxon”

Hulu has released the trailer for Sam – A Saxon, a new drama series based on the incredible story of the first black policeman in East Germany.

is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society. In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany. However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him “public enemy #1.” The cast includes Malick Bauer, Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Carina Wiese and Tyron Ricketts.

), is showrunner for Sam – A Saxon, Sebastian Werninger (both Big Window Productions) and Tyron Ricketts (Panthertainment) are the producers of the seven-part miniseries. Sam – A Saxon is executive produced by Leslie-Alina Schäfer and produced by Naomi Marne (Big Window Productions). The series was created by Tyron Ricketts, Jörg Winger and Christoph Silber ( Nordwand ).

). Sam – A Saxon will premiere Wednesday, April 26th on Hulu.