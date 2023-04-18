ABC Renews “Will Trent” for a Second Season

ABC has announced that their popular new series, Will Trent, has officially been renewed for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- ABC revealed today via their Twitter that Will Trent will be back for Season 2.
- Will Trent returns tonight for the final three episodes of Season 1, tonight, as Will goes undercover as a criminal with a troubled past to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent.
- Will Trent is the fourth series ABC has renewed for 2023-24, following Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie.
What They’re Saying:
- Star and producer Ramón Rodríguez: “We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent. When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”
About Will Trent:
- Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent book series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
- Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.
- Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.
- The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
