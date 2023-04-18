ABC Renews “Will Trent” for a Second Season

ABC has announced that their popular new series, Will Trent, has officially been renewed for a second season.

What’s Happening:

ABC revealed today via their Twitter that Will Trent will be back for Season 2.

Consider this mystery solved: #WillTrent will be back for more with Season 2!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tmlIfzlEFW — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) April 18, 2023

Will Trent returns tonight for the final three episodes of Season 1, tonight, as Will goes undercover as a criminal with a troubled past to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent.

What They’re Saying:

Star and producer Ramón Rodríguez: “We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu Will Trent. When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

About Will Trent: