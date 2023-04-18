Celebrate Marvel Comics’ Birthday in “Marvel Age #1000” Available This Summer

In August, superstar creators will celebrate Marvel Comics’ birthday in MARVEL AGE #1000 starring the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more.

On August 31, Marvel celebrates 84 years of stories and characters that have shaped pop culture as we know it.

To mark the occasion, Marvel will be releasing MARVEL AGE #1000 , a massive commemorative issue that includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises.

Marvel's big day honors the release of MARVEL COMICS #1, the one that started it all! The groundbreaking issue opened the doors to the Marvel Universe for the first time ever, creating a tapestry of Super Heroes and stories that have gone on to inspire generations of fans around the world.

The stories featured in MARVEL AGE #1000 will be a grand tour of the Marvel mythos with stories that explore the classic days of Marvel in exciting new depth.

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!

Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!

Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!

The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!

The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!

Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor’s impact on a mortal life!

Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man’s friends and family!

Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!

And more!