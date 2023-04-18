Celebrate Marvel Comics’ Birthday in “Marvel Age #1000” Available This Summer

In August, superstar creators will celebrate Marvel Comics’ birthday in MARVEL AGE #1000 starring the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more.
What’s Happening:
- On August 31, Marvel celebrates 84 years of stories and characters that have shaped pop culture as we know it.
- To mark the occasion, Marvel will be releasing MARVEL AGE #1000, a massive commemorative issue that includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises.
- Marvel’s big day honors the release of MARVEL COMICS #1, the one that started it all! The groundbreaking issue opened the doors to the Marvel Universe for the first time ever, creating a tapestry of Super Heroes and stories that have gone on to inspire generations of fans around the world.
- The stories featured in MARVEL AGE #1000 will be a grand tour of the Marvel mythos with stories that explore the classic days of Marvel in exciting new depth.
This Includes:
- J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!
- Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!
- Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!
- The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!
- The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!
- Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor’s impact on a mortal life!
- Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man’s friends and family!
- Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!
- And more!
- In addition, MARVEL AGE #1000 will bring back a classic and beloved Marvel Comics tradition: The Marvel Comics Value Stamp! Who or what will the ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000, feature?
- Check out Gary Frank’s awe-inspiring cover below and stay tuned for more details about MARVEL AGE #1000 in the months ahead.
- For more information, visit Marvel.com.