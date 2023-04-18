Disneyland Resort Security Cast Members To Receive $8.00 Wage Increase Over Two Years

Disneyland Resort security Cast Members are set to receive a nearly $8.00 an hour wage increase over the next two years, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Security Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort – including officers, lead officers, sergeants, bag checkers, and canine handlers – will receive a wage increase that will be phased in over the next two years.

Security Cast in a new union agreement between the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America and Disney, received a $6.00 hourly raise that took effect on April 1st. On the same day in 2024, and again in 2025, the wage is set to increase by an additional dollar each year.

Combined, the raises will bring up the starting rate from $18.10 hourly to $26 an hour. An increase of nearly $8.00.

While this raise is for Security Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort in California, the Union has also said that “We have negotiations coming up at [Walt Disney World] in Florida. They’re looking to have a major wage increase there too.”

What They’re Saying:

David Hickey, SPFPA’s international president: “We are more than pleased with the wage increase we were able to negotiate…The attitude about coming to work has changed, and it has forced companies to pay more. We have negotiations coming up at [Walt Disney World] in Florida. They’re looking to have a major wage increase there, too. With COVID-19, companies have had difficulty scheduling enough people when some employees don’t or can’t come to work. Our union will work with Disneyland to have more input in scheduling. Our history with Disney around the country will help us deal with issues that may arise.”