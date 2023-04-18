Flashback Cinema Hosting “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Screenings on April 30th & May 3rd

Flashback Cinema will be hosting screenings of the original Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, at theaters across the country.

The screenings will take place Sunday, April 30th and Wednesday, May 3rd.

Indiana Jones fans have a lot to look forward to this year, as the fifth film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , comes to theaters on June 30th, 2023.

, comes to theaters on June 30th, 2023. In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring alongside: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ) Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ) John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ) Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ) Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ) Ethann Isidore ( Mortel ) Mads Mikkelsen ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story )

