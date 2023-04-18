Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Disney Dragons, Mother’s Day

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the sixteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the spotlight is on Disney Animal Kingdom, villains, Mother’s Day and more.

A new wave of pins have popped up at shopDisney, and today, they’re focusing on Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney villains, and some character-inspired other fun.

D23 Gold Members can bring home an exclusive limited edition pin collection celebrating the 25th anniversary (!) of DAK.

Last week four Disney villains took the spotlight on character pins, and this week, four more baddies are joining the fun! Bring home designs featuring The Evil Queen, Captain Hook, Hades and Dr. Facilier—all up to no good.

Disney fans looking for a cute way to commemorate Mother’s Day will love the new collectible featuring super mom (literally) Helen Parr aka Elastagirl and her amazing baby boy Jack-Jack.

Finally, there’s another 25th Anniversary pin celebrating Who Framed Roger Rabbit; an Up pin set with Mr. Fredricksen, Kevin and Dug; and a mystery blind box series inspired by Disney dragons!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

shopDisney is back with more of our favorite baddies; a new D23 exclusive style for Disney Animal Kingdom’s 25th Anniversary; a blind box series; some character designs and even a Mother’s Day pin featuring Elastagirl and Jack-Jack!

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Disney's Animal Kingdom 25th Anniversary Pin Set – Limited Edition – $29.99

Disney Villains

Captain Hook Pin – Peter Pan – Disney Villains – $14.99

Evil Queen Pin – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Disney Villains – $14.99

Hades Pin – Hercules – Disney Villains – $14.99

Dr. Facilier Pin – The Princess and the Frog – Disney Villains – $14.99

Mother’s Day

Mrs. Incredible and Jack-Jack Mother's Day 2023 Pin – The Incredibles – Limited Release – $17.99

Miscellaneous Disney Fun

Disney Daring Dragons Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Up Pin Set – $17.99

Roger and Jessica Rabbit Pin – Who Framed Roger Rabbit 35th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99

