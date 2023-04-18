Six to Start and Marvel Will Launch Global Marvel Move Mobile Fitness Program Available This Summer

Six to Start and Marvel Entertainment are launching a global Marvel Move mobile fitness program this summer.

What’s Happening:

Six to Start, the co-creator of wildly popular fitness app Zombies, Run! and subsidiary of OliveX (NSX: OLX), a global leader in digital fitness experiences, is excited to announce their collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the global launch of Marvel Move, a new interactive fitness adventure for smartphones.

Coming Summer 2023, the collaboration features top-tier talent and fan-favorite Marvel Comics characters, including Thor, Loki

Together, they are merging entertainment with exercise through Marvel Move, the first interactive fitness adventure from Marvel, turning fitness journeys into an epic blockbuster that promotes overall physical and mental wellness.

Marvel Move will be available as a featured fitness program in the forthcoming ZRX app, the new home of Zombies, Run! and more brands to be announced.

With regular new workouts and ongoing storylines, users of all abilities can choose to walk, jog, or run through immersive, interactive audio narratives that will fully transport runners into the Marvel Universe.

Drawing from ten-plus years of creating narrated fitness journeys in Zombies, Run!, Six to Start’s team of world-class storytellers has developed thrilling Marvel Comics-based storylines in which the runner is the main character, and supporting characters help runners meet fitness goals amid a selection of epic adventures.

Users have full control over the time or distance of their runs, can enable thrilling chases when they want to intensify their workout, and can track their activity whether they’re outdoors, on a treadmill, in a wheelchair, and more. There’s even the opportunity to enroll in expert-designed 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and marathon training programs.

Marvel Move will launch with the following storylines:

Thor & Loki: Asgard 5K Training written by Alex Acks

Lost in the Ten Realms, you have only one way home: follow the guidance of Thor and Loki… if they can stop fighting for five minutes.

With 24 fully voiced workouts over eight weeks, this is an expert-designed training programme designed to take you from zero running experience to being capable of running a full 5K with the godly sibling duo.

X-Men: Age of ORCHIS written by Tini Howard

Discover your mutant identity as you're welcomed to the mutant haven of Krakoa.

You’ll be recruited to work alongside the X-Men to counter a rising threat to mankind.

Written by Tini Howard (X-Men comics), this is a classic globe-trotting X-Men-style adventure alongside Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, and many more.

The Hulk: Hulkville written by Matt Wieteska

Run from the authorities with Bruce and Betty Banner as they try to hide Hulk from the world.

But when you finally find shelter in a remote desert town, mysterious forces are at work… can you uncover the truth before it’s too late?

Daredevil: Terminal Degree written by Bilal Dardai

As a new student at a prestigious law school, you soon realize all is not as it seems. Before you know it, you're pulled into the dangerous criminal underworld and find yourself working alongside Daredevil himself to bring down the whole house of cards.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams written by Kim Richards

You find yourself listening to an audio tour guide for a place you've never visited… but nothing seems quite right… Suddenly you realize there's another voice leaking through, warning you, trying to guide you: a certain Sorcerer Supreme.

Featuring Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, you’ll need to figure out where you are, and how you’ll escape. Quickly.

Marvel Move: Coming Summer 2023:

Marvel Move will be launching and commercially available for iPhone and Android users globally from Summer 2023 via the upcoming ZRX app.

For exclusive content leading up to the launch and immediate access once live, pre-sale signup is now available at https://zrx.app/marvel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEUJDT1h_pQ

