“The Mandalorian” Debuts Character Posters Featuring IG-12 Grogu and The Praetorian Guards

Disney+ revealed on their Twitter page two new character posters for The Mandalorian Season 3 that showcase IG-12 Grogu and Moff Gideon's Praetorian Guards.

What’s Happening:

With only one episode left, Star Wars released on their YouTube page a trailer for Wednesday's finale.

You can check out the new trailer below.

About The Mandalorian:

The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his adopted son Grogu and being aided on their journey by fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.