Carol Danvers Faces One Or Marvel’s Most Lethal Foes In “Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest” This July

Ann Nocenti and Paolo Villanelli team up for an all new Captain Marvel series this July, that will pit Carol Danvers against one Marvel’s most lethal foes.

What’s Happening:

Following the finale of Kelly Thompson’s historic run on Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers will continue to soar higher, faster, and further in a new series by a Marvel Comics visionary! Launching in July, longtime Marvel editor and groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti will join acclaimed Star Wars : Bounty Hunters artist Paolo Villanelli in CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST .

artist Paolo Villanelli in . Fans will get to see Captain Marvel pushed to her limits as she takes on a powerful villain duo consisting of one of the original Captain Marvel’s greatest foes AND a brand-new cosmic mastermind with a devastating plan for the entire universe. And she won’t be alone! Carol will inspire a new group of young heroes who will lend their strength to her on this harrowing mission across the stars!

After facing off against the Brood with the X-Men and losing someone she holds dear, Carol Danvers needs a break. She’s not about to get it now! A slinky cosmic threat comes for Earth’s Mightiest, and they know just who to recruit to really wreck Carol’s world – a surprise legacy villain! Don’t miss this extraordinary new adventure as Carol rockets from Kelly Thompson’s record-breaking run and slingshots from the Harpswell Sound to the far reaches of the galaxy!

Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 arrives on July 5th.

What They’re Saying: