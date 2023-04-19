Disney is Celebrating 20 Years of Sea Turtle Conservation at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Disney Parks Blog shared how they have been making a difference for sea turtle conservation at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.
What's Happening:
- Florida’s loggerhead sea turtles make up 40 percent of the global population, while other nesting aggregations are in steep decline.
- In southeast Florida, this is the most stable population.
- This is where Disney steps in with its sea turtle conservation program.
- They are celebrating 20 years of sea turtle conservation efforts at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.
- The Disney Conservation team has recorded more than 20,000 sea turtle nests on their survey route since the program began. This resulted in 1.5 million sea turtle hatchlings.
- There were nearly 19,000 hours spent surveying the five mile stretch of beach at the Resort.
- With all of the research and work, they have seen a recovery of green sea turtles in Florida.
- Disney, as well as other sea turtle conservation partners around the world, are committed to protecting these animals.
- The Disney Conservation Fund continues to support innovative sea turtle research, including Arizona State University’s solar-powered fishing net. This minimizes sea turtle bycatch in fisheries.
- They also continue to work on the front lines of conservation through Team BEACH, a global human behavior change network to save sea turtles in collaboration with The Oceanic Society and the State of the World’s Turtles.
- At Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, they show up every day during sea turtle nesting season to continue to protect and monitor the conservation efforts.
- Learn more about Disney’s commitment to sea turtle conservation by watching Season 2 of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now streaming on Disney+.