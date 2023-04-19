“The Good Doctor” Renewed For Seventh Season at ABC

The Good Doctor has been picked up for a seventh season, marking the third renewal for ABC in as many days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

ABC has reportedly picked up a seventh season of the hit medical drama, The Good Doctor.

This is the third renewal in three days for the network, which also picked up The Rookie and Will Trent for an additional season in 2023-24.

Recently, ABC aired a special episode of the series that served as a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff, The Good Lawyer, which would see the network not only renew The Good Doctor, but turn it into a viable franchise for the network.

The Good Doctor ranks as ABC's No. 1 entertainment series this season in Total Viewers, tying The Rookie. The series ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series in Monday's 10 p.m. hour this season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, the series attracted nearly 10 million Total Viewers this season (9.4 million). The Good Doctor jumps more than six times over its initial Live+Same Day rating among Adults 18-49 this season, soaring by +509% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.