Halloween Returns To Hong Kong Disneyland This September With Entertainment and Merchandise

As part of the Halfway to Halloween festivities, it has been revealed that the Halloween fun and frights will once again return to Hong Kong Disneyland this September.

What’s Happening:

It’s Halfway to Halloween, and it has been revealed that the Halloween season is set to officially return to Hong Kong Disneyland on September 15th.

There, guests will once again be invited when Disney Villains transform the park with devilish delights, awaiting all those who dare to enter as they entice guests to unleash their wicked side.

The much-loved “Let’s Get Wicked” musical stage show, which won a Brass Ring Award in the “Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show or Experience” category, will return and is a not-to-be-missed item during the Halloween extravaganza!

The season will also bring new merchandise, including a Maleficent Light Up headband and the Disney Villains Personalized Headband with Mini Plush, the perfect accessories to pair during a visit to the park – and even more fun at night.

The Evil Queen, Ursula, Cruella

The Disney Villains Glow Necklace comes with a Disney Villains character design and offers six different flashing modes, ensuring you’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will also be offering the Disney Villains Plush Keychain mystery pack this coming Halloween season. Each box contains one random style, with a total of four designs in the collection —try and find all villains to own the full set!