Disney+ Reveals New Season Three Finale Poster For “The Mandalorian”

Disney+ has shared the key art for the season three finale of their award-winning hit series, The Mandalorian, which is wrapping up its eight-episode third season.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ unveiled new key art for The Mandalorian to celebrate the exciting finale of Season 3. The finale, which began streaming today, and all the previous episodes of Season 3 are available to watch now, exclusively on Disney+.
- The poster was previously revealed to those attending Star Wars Celebration in Europe, and those who attended the panel where the unveiling took place each received a copy.
- The first episode of the third season of the Emmy-award winning original series from Lucasfilm premiered on March 1, exclusively on Disney+.
- The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
