Disney+ Reveals New Season Three Finale Poster For “The Mandalorian”

Disney+ has shared the key art for the season three finale of their award-winning hit series, The Mandalorian, which is wrapping up its eight-episode third season.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ unveiled new key art for The Mandalorian to celebrate the exciting finale of Season 3. The finale, which began streaming today, and all the previous episodes of Season 3 are available to watch now, exclusively on Disney+.

to celebrate the exciting finale of Season 3. The finale, which began streaming today, and all the previous episodes of Season 3 are available to watch now, exclusively on Disney+. The poster was previously revealed to those attending Star Wars Celebration in Europe, and those who attended the panel where the unveiling took place each received a copy.

The first episode of the third season of the Emmy-award winning original series from Lucasfilm premiered on March 1, exclusively on Disney+.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.