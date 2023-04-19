Marvel Comics App to Shut Down in June

The Marvel Comics app will be shutting down on June 2, 2023. Starting May 2, the ability to purchase comics will be removed from the Marvel Comics app ahead of its June shut down date.

Digital comics purchases made prior to May 2 on the Marvel Comics app will become available and accessible on the Marvel Unlimited app.

No Marvel Unlimited subscription purchase will be required to access your previous Marvel Comics app digital comic library.

iOS users will need to create and link their Marvel Comics app to a Marvel account to be able to access their Marvel Comics library in Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel Comics app users with a linked Marvel account will then be able to access their library of existing purchases and redemptions in the Marvel Unlimited app.

Instructions on how to create and link a Marvel account are available here . (Android users will not need to do the linking because they already have a Marvel account).

Digital redemption codes from Marvel print comics purchased in comic shops will also be able to be redeemed in Marvel Unlimited via Marvel.com/redeem starting May 2, no subscription required.

Here are the key dates for Marvel Comics app users to navigate this change: May 2: Marvel comics will no longer be able to be purchased on the Marvel Comics app (digital redemption codes may be redeemed in Marvel Unlimited via Marvel.com/redeem). May 2: Digital comics purchases made prior to May 2 will be made available and accessible on the Marvel Unlimited app. June 2: The Marvel Comics app will be shut down. You must link your Marvel Comics app to a Marvel account before this date to have digital comic libraries available and accessible on the Marvel Unlimited app.

After May 2, 2023, users will be able to purchase Marvel Comics through Amazon and select Marvel digital comic graphic novels will be available for purchase through Google Play Books, Apple iBooks, Nook as well as select digital library services.

Marvel is also working on more options for digital comics readers and more information will be available in the coming months.