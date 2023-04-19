Mickey and Minnie Served as Grand Marshals for This Year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Disney Live Entertainment shared on their Instagram page that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrated springtime in Washington, D.C. serving as grand marshals for this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.
What's Happening:
- With the help of a team from Disney Live Entertainment, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrated springtime in Washington, D.C., April 15, serving as grand marshals for this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.
About the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade:
- The Nation’s Springtime Parade returned to Constitution Avenue on last Saturday, April 15, 2023.
- It had grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers bursting down the Parade route in a spectacle of music and showmanship celebrating spring in Washington, DC.