Photos / Video: Star View Station Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Opens at Disneyland

The brand-new Disney Vacation Club Member lounge, Star View Station, has officially opened in Tomorrowland at Disneyland. Inspired by Walt Disney’s optimistic vision for the future, the first-ever Member lounge at Disneyland sports a retro-inspired yet modern aesthetic featuring a variety of murals, and tribute to the past of the future.

Entrance to Star View Station is via the lower level of the Star Wars Launch Bay building, where guests will then ascend to the upper level, where the lounge is located.

Watch Our Video Tour of the Star View Station:

The lobby of the lounge features this impressive mural featuring some DVC touches.

Guests then proceed through the Airlock through a hallway lined with themed advertisements for various DVC properties.

And now we arrive at the lounge itself, featuring a variety of murals designed by Disney Legends such as Mary Blair, John Hench and Herbert Ryman. Some historic Disney gems can also be found within, such as the K7 Space Suit worn by the Tomorrowland Astronauts during the early years of Disneyland, and the Space Station S-1 Model from the Disneyland television series.

Members can enjoy several amenities, including a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, comfortable seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and device-charging stations.

Guests can refuel with complimentary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and a selection of coffee beverages.

Guests who visited the lounge on opening day were given a popcorn bucket (with voucher to redeem for popcorn in the park), a cup, and a tin of breath mints. These items were made for today, but if they have leftovers they will keep giving them out until they’re gone.

Star View Station – A Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge is now open daily at Disneyland, exclusively for Disney Vacation Club Members.