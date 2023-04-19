Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Select Tees and Sleep at shopDisney

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Select Teess and Sleep.

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products including sleepwear and t-shirts for the whole family!

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Select Tees and Sleep including: Night Shirts Pajamas Sets Baby bodysuits Disney Resort Tees Franchise Tees And More

including: The assortment features characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises making it easy for fans to represent all of their favorites no matter the time of day.

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Sleepwear for Kids

Dumbo Sleep Set for Kids

Lightning McQueen Racing Suit Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars

Din Djarin Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Ariel Deluxe Nightgown for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Sleep Pants for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pennant Flag Sleep Shorts for Adults – Walt Disney World 2023

Marvel Sleep Pants for Adults

Dumbo Sleep Pants for Adults

Alice in Wonderland Sleep Pants for Adults

Baby Bodysuits

Minnie Mouse Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Simba Stretchie Sleeper for Baby – The Lion King

Dumbo Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Mickey Mouse Space Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Trendy T-Shirts

Mickey Mouse Icon Retro Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Boba Fett Tea T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars – Sensory Friendly

Black Panther Costume Top for Kids – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Tie-Dye Fashion Top for Women

Minnie Mouse Puff Sleeve Fashion Top for Kids

Resort T-Shirts

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Baby – Walt Disney World – White

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland – Blue

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World – White

Disneyland Pennant Flag Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland 2023

Disneyland Logo T-Shirt for Women – Sleeping Beauty Castle

Well there you have it! Sleepwear and T-Shirts featuring Disney characters are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.