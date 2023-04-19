Galactic Fun and Fashion Collide in New Star Wars Meets the ’90s Collection from shopDisney

Disney is inviting fans to blast back to a decade far, far away and embrace the nostalgic coolness of the new Star Wars Meets the ‘90s Collection, available now on shopDisney and at Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

Amazingly, the only Star Wars movie we got in the 1990s was The Phantom Menace and it came at the very end of the decade.

and it came at the very end of the decade. Considering this little fact and the lack of stylized merchandise of the era, Disney is giving fans something they’ve never had, a 90s inspired apparel collection that’s about as cool as it can get.

Light Side? Dark Side? It doesn’t matter, everyone can show their love of the galactic franchise with selections that span T-shirts, bike shorts, a denim jacket and more.

Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and lightsabers are featured on the collection along with rounded letters to spell out “Star Wars,” “Pew Pew,” “Rebel,” and “May the Force be with You.”

The Star Wars Meets the ‘90s Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Get cozy for a movie marathon of your favorite trilogy in this soft Star Wars Meets the ‘90s Pullover Sweatshirt, decked out in phrases and icons like “May the Force Be With You,” Chewbacca, and the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars Meets the ‘90s Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – $54.99

Expand your retro wardrobe even more with the R2-D2 T-Shirt featuring the loveable droid peeking out of a front chest pocket and beep boop-ing in vibrant screen art on the back.

R2-D2 T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – $32.99

The Star Wars Ribbed Top, embroidered with a design of light side and dark side lightsabers makes for a fierce, fun, and retro chic statement – no matter which side you choose.

Star Wars Ribbed Topped for Women – $36.99

Or, go full dark side in the Darth Vader Denim Jacket, featuring the ‘90s-stylized Star Wars logo embroidered above artwork of Darth Vader, the Death Star, and Stormtroopers.

Darth Vader Denim Jacket for Adults – Star Wars – $79.99

Star Wars fans will enjoy stretching out in these bike shorts featuring the film's title in a fun font. The black faux leather fabric is accented with a colorful tag on the seam with a Star Wars symbol of crossed Lightsabers.

Star Wars Bike Shorts for Women – $36.99

