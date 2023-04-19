Your Favorite Marvel Characters Step Into High Fashion in “X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023″ Variant Covers

This summer’s Hellfire Gala will be a night of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy… and of course, the most glamourous looks of the year. Super Hero high fashion will once again be on full display as the biggest players in the Marvel Universe gather to see the debut of this year’s X-Men lineup and witness mutantkind’s bold next steps. You can see some of the outfits your favorite characters will don in these new variant covers.

Throughout July, fans can see some of this year’s most stylish looks in all-new Hellfire Gala variant covers.

The new collection of covers feature the industry’s hottest artists flexing their talents with jaw dropping designs that combine real fashion trends with classic super hero aesthetics, powers, and personality.

While the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more may look their very best, the slaying won’t be limited to the Green Carpet this year. Written by Gerry Duggan alongside an all-star lineup of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, “X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1″ will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutantkind into an unpredictable era known as “Fall of X.”

Check out some of the upcoming variant covers featuring some of the amazing fashion coming to this year’s Hellfire Gala: