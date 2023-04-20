ABC News to Present Special Coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

ABC News will present special coverage of the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 5 a.m. EDT on ABC and streaming live on ABC News Live.

Coverage will be anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan alongside senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, Good Morning America ’s Lara Spencer, chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, foreign correspondents James Longman, Maggie Rulli, Britt Clennett and Lama Hasan, contributors Robert Jobson and Victoria Murphy and others.

will have coverage throughout the week leading up to the coronation, beginning Monday, May 1. Stories on GMA will include Rulli live from Caernarfon Castle in Wales, Longman live from Poundbury with a piece on King Charles’ interest in environmental issues, and Spencer live from Dumfries House in Scotland, giving viewers a look at the house King Charles saved for the nation and how he’s trying to open up the monarchy to the public.

Strahan, Spencer, Roberts and the entire team will be live from London on Friday, May 5, as the morning show looks at the life and family of King Charles III, his relationship with Queen Camilla and the Commonwealth, and what viewers can expect from Saturday’s coronation.

A special edition of Good Morning America will air on the West Coast from London following the Coronation.

will also feature coverage of the coronation throughout the week. ABC News Digital and GMA Digital will have coverage throughout the week, leading up to the coronation on May 6, including a live blog, wall-to-wall coverage of the big events, royal family moments, and the fashion from the historic day.

ABC News Digital will also have coverage across several social channels, including GMA , ABC News and ABC News Live.

, ABC News and ABC News Live. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will feature special coverage of the king’s coronation, including interviews with correspondents covering the event.

ABC News Radio will provide audio of ABC’s special coverage to affiliates, hourly status reports on Saturday, May 6, from 5:00-10:00 a.m. EDT, and two-ways with correspondents in London.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing live reports from London on all the festivities with multiplatform reporter Ines de la Cuetara.

NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.