Disney Reportedly Settles with Former Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly settled with former Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso after she threatened legal action following her alleged firing last month, according to Deadline.

Details about the settlement are confidential but Deadline reports that Alonso received a multimillion-dollar financial compensation.

Deadline also reports the settlement was reached in the past few days.

Alonso was let go from Marvel Studios in late March, ending a 17-year career with the company, which she began as chief of visual effects and post-production in 2006.

Alonso was a co-producer on Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger before being upped to an executive producer on The Avengers.

Since then, Alonso has served as an executive producer on all subsequent Marvel Studios projects, including their Disney+

Her most recent title with the studio was president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

Shortly after her firing, Alonso enlisted the legal services of heavyweight Hollywood litigator Patty Glaser.

A statement was released from Glaser and the Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP Partner, which reads: “The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous. Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”

Disney responded at the time, telling Deadline