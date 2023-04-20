Red Carpet Live Stream of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” on April 27th

Tune in to see the red carpet live stream of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to save the galaxy, again! Before Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, tune-in to Marvel.com’s red carpet live stream at the premiere of the third installment of the fan-favorite franchise.

hits theaters, tune-in to Marvel.com’s red carpet live stream at the premiere of the third installment of the fan-favorite franchise. Marvel.com will be hosting a star-studded red carpet event, with on-air experiences across digital and social media so you don’t miss a thing.

Viewers can join the red carpet live stream of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , live from Los Angeles by visiting Marvel.com/Guardianspremiere YouTube Twitter Facebook TikTok Twitch

, live from Los Angeles by visiting Coverage starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 27.

The red carpet live stream is presented by LEGO Marvel, with additional sponsors including: Hasbro, and Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game.

video game. Stay tuned for the exciting red carpet event on Thursday, April 27, and be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to catch additional interviews with the cast, crew, and more.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: