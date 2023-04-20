New “American Born Chinese” Trailer to Drop Tomorrow, April 21st

Disney+ has revealed that a new trailer for American Born Chinese will be dropping tomorrow, April 21st.

What’s Happening:

In addition to announcing the incoming trailer, Disney+ also revealed the brand-new poster for the new series, seen above.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life.

When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including: Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), Former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu, and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) guest stars.

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers)

Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.

American Born Chinese premieres with all eight episodes on Wednesday, May 24th on Disney+.

premieres with all eight episodes on Wednesday, May 24th on Disney+. Check out Alex’s review of American Born Chinese