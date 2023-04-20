New “Magneto” Comic Series Explores the Character’s Redefining Era

Just in time for 60th anniversary of the X-Men, fans will be able to dive into the methods, ideologies, and history of one of the franchise’s most complex figures: Magneto! Two industry icons, legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis and superstar artist Todd Nauck, will team up for an all-new limited series taking place when Magneto, fulfilling a promise to Professor X, took charge of the Xavier Institute in his friend’s absence.
- Magneto’s struggles and triumphs as teacher to the next generation of mutantkind made this a beloved era and a major turning point in the character’s evolution.
- Now, experience a never-before-told saga filled with new truths about this fascinating time period including a dark secret from Magneto’s villainous past that threatened to disrupt it.
- Magneto burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of “Evil Mutants!” But when Professor X must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: teacher!
- With the New Mutants under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a super villain?! And one who tried to kill them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and this new tale that will show how Magneto was right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as Irae, in her first ever appearance, has taken Magneto’s lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism’s best strategies.
- Check out Nauck’s cover for issue one and learn how the once die-hard villain emerged as a conflicted figure in the X-Men mythos when “Magneto #1″ hits stands in August.
What they’re saying:
- Writer J.M. DeMatteis: “Magneto may be the single most complex character in the Marvel Universe: a man of dizzying contradictions who has endured, and caused, extraordinary suffering. Who’s been both villain and hero. Whose long, tangled history invites endless exploration. Our new Magneto series allows us to look at all aspects of Erik Lehnsherr’s soul and psyche—at a period when he was trying to put his life as a so-called ‘evil’ mutant behind him and step, somewhat reluctantly, into Charles Xavier’s shoes, attempting to guide a new generation of mutants. We also get to look back at the early days of the X-Men—one of my favorite periods in Marvel history—and introduce a new villain, born in the cauldron of Magneto’s dark past.”
- Artist Todd Nauck: “I am very excited to return to draw an X-Men comic, especially this Magneto series. When I started reading Marvel comics as a kid, Magneto had just taken over as headmaster of the Xavier School and overseeing the New Mutants. Our new Magneto series taps into that deep fandom for me. During the pandemic, I had done a reread of the 100 issue run of the original New Mutants series (plus spin-offs, specials, and annuals) for fun. So when I got the opportunity to join this Magneto creative team, I was more than ready to tackle art duties for this all-new Magneto/New Mutants adventure! Each New Mutant has such a distinct look and unique personality. Their friendship and camaraderie are so much fun to convey. And Magneto’s struggle to fill Xavier’s shoes and challenges he faces in trying to mentor these kids make for great dramatic and emotional moments to draw.”