New “Magneto” Comic Series Explores the Character’s Redefining Era

Just in time for 60th anniversary of the X-Men, fans will be able to dive into the methods, ideologies, and history of one of the franchise’s most complex figures: Magneto! Two industry icons, legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis and superstar artist Todd Nauck, will team up for an all-new limited series taking place when Magneto, fulfilling a promise to Professor X, took charge of the Xavier Institute in his friend’s absence.

Magneto’s struggles and triumphs as teacher to the next generation of mutantkind made this a beloved era and a major turning point in the character’s evolution.

Now, experience a never-before-told saga filled with new truths about this fascinating time period including a dark secret from Magneto’s villainous past that threatened to disrupt it.

Magneto burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of “Evil Mutants!” But when Professor X must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: teacher!

With the New Mutants under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a super villain?! And one who tried to kill them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and this new tale that will show how Magneto was right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as Irae, in her first ever appearance, has taken Magneto’s lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism’s best strategies.

Check out Nauck’s cover for issue one and learn how the once die-hard villain emerged as a conflicted figure in the X-Men mythos when “Magneto #1″ hits stands in August.

