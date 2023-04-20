Officials Apologize After an Emergency Alert Test Error was Sent Out to Phones in the Middle of the Night in Florida

According to WFTV9, many people in Florida were woken up in the middle of the night due to an "emergency alert".
What's Happening:
- While Floridians were sleeping soundly on Thursday morning, an emergency alert was going off on many phones.
- Emergency management officials said an emergency alert test issued at 4:45 a.m. eastern time was sent out by mistake.
- The message, titled "Emergency Alert," read "TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required."
- "The whole of the emergency management community apologizes for this error, and steps will be taken to prevent it from occurring again," officials said.
- According to a release, "there will be large-scale exercises simulating major, multi-patient medical emergencies on Thursday."
- "People in Florida may see increased ambulance traffic around the hospitals, but no part of this exercise will impact patient care", officials said.