“Prom Pact” to Air Thursday, May 4th on Freeform

Prom Pact, a new Disney+ original comedy movie, is coming to Freeform with a special airing on Thursday, May 4th.

What’s Happening:

Don’t miss this heartwarming story of love and friendship when Prom Pact airs on Freeform on Thursday, May 4th at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Milo Manheim ( ZOMBIES franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper.

), Milo Manheim ( franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper. It’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ‘80s-themed promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors — popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Prom Pact also stars Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, David S. Jung as Tom Yang, with Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang and Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen.

Check out Alex's review of Prom Pact

Prom Pact is streaming now on Disney+.