The Logan is Offering a Presidential Suite Experience Celebrating Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

For Disney fans traveling to Philadelphia for Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, The Logan is offering a full in-room experience.

What’s Happening:

For those Disney lovers traveling from near or far who wish to make a trip out of visiting the Franklin Institute exhibit can look no further than staying at the hotel closest and within walking distance.

The Logan can offer an in-room experience for the ultimate Disney day.

The experience would include a stay in the 2,500 sq. ft. Presidential Suite, tickets to Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, and a special themed dinner menu, in your suite, including dishes from some of Disney’s famous movies.