The Logan is Offering a Presidential Suite Experience Celebrating Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

For Disney fans traveling to Philadelphia for Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, The Logan is offering a full in-room experience.
What’s Happening:
- For those Disney lovers traveling from near or far who wish to make a trip out of visiting the Franklin Institute exhibit can look no further than staying at the hotel closest and within walking distance.
- The Logan can offer an in-room experience for the ultimate Disney day.
- The experience would include a stay in the 2,500 sq. ft. Presidential Suite, tickets to Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, and a special themed dinner menu, in your suite, including dishes from some of Disney’s famous movies.
- Finally, guests can wrap up their night with Disney trivia in-room and access to Disney + to watch all their favorite movies.
- This package must be booked a minimum of 14 days in advance and is based on availability.
- Pricing starts at $5,000.
- Contact [email protected] to book.