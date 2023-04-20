Walt Disney World Has Resumed the Sale of Annual Passes for a Limited Time

This morning, Walt Disney World resumed the sale of all annual passes after a long pause.

What's Happening:

Passes will cost between $399 and $1,399, and offer a varying number of block out dates.

Disney will continue to offer payment plans with 0% APR on monthly payments after a down payment for Florida residents.

The number of passes sold will be limited, and it is expected that Disney will pause sales once a certain number is reached.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Magic Kingdom