Walt Disney World Has Resumed the Sale of Annual Passes for a Limited Time

What's Happening:
- After quite a long pause, Walt Disney World has resumed the sale of all annual passes this morning.
- The virtual queue opened online at 6:44 a.m., and when you click on the link, it will take you to a waiting room.
- Passes will cost between $399 and $1,399, and offer a varying number of block out dates.
- Disney will continue to offer payment plans with 0% APR on monthly payments after a down payment for Florida residents.
- The number of passes sold will be limited, and it is expected that Disney will pause sales once a certain number is reached.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can now visit the theme parks after 2:00 p.m. without needing a reservation, with the exception being at Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays.
