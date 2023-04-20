Trailer Released for 20th Century Studios’ New Comedy “White Men Can’t Jump”

The official trailer and poster have been released for 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump. This new comedy starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow will be streaming on Hulu beginning May 19th.

What's Happening:

A new trailer is now available for 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump —the all-new comedy begins streaming on May 19th, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+

About White Men Can’t Jump:

White Men Can’t Jump is a modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles.

Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers' opposites who are seemingly miles apart find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic, the movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and Lance Reddick.

The film is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.