adidas TERREX, National Geographic Announce New Collaboration, Preview Inaugural Hiking Collection

With Earth Day officially taking place on April 22nd, National Geographic and adidas TERREX are taking the opportunity to announce a multi-season collaboration for a new outdoor lifestyle collection designed for hiking.

What’s Happening:

adidas TERREX and National Geographic are teaming up to present an exciting 51-piece lifestyle collection as part of a new multi-season collaboration. The partnership is formed upon a shared appreciation of nature, and the foundational need for humans to connect to the world around them.

The inaugural collection to come from the duo features high-performance outdoor wear and is built to celebrate the role of photography in the culture of outdoor sport with an emphasis on hiking essentials. The lineup includes: Rain and Windbreaker Jackets Long Sleeve Shirt Hiking Shoes T-Shirts Pants And more

Part of what makes this collection so unique is the photography featured on select pieces that comes right from the National Geographic archives.

Designers at adidas TERREX selected stunning stills of snow-covered sandstone monocline in Comb Ridge, Utah, and textured portraits of shale from Norway’s coast and integrated them into incredible all over prints. Then to give the assortment a cohesive look, everything comes together with National Geographic’s iconic yellow frame.

adidas TERREX x National Geographic collection features 51 pieces and spans women’s, men’s, and gender-neutral offerings – all built to equip the wearer in multi-terrain environments.

This product lineup will be available exclusively to adiClub members as part of Member’s Week on adidas.com beginning April 27th.

RAIN.RDY Jacket ($200) – a 2.5L waterproof and seam-sealed outer garment built to facilitate epic adventures.

Prints feature shale formations in the Porsanger Peninsula, Norway and White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

Long Sleeve Shirt ($90) – combines a stylish drop hem and lightweight fit for easy movement on the go.

TERREX SWIFT R3 GTX X NATGEO ($160) – peak combination of a lightweight construction and cushioning as seen in trail running shoes with the stability of a hiking boot.

WIND.RDY: GET SHELTERED Jacket – wind-resistant technology and a water repellent ripstop fabric, allows explorers to feel protected and confident in many weather conditions.

Prints feature sandstone and snow at Comb Ridge, Utah

