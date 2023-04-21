Disney+ Shares Trailer For Upcoming Series “American Born Chinese”

Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for their upcoming original comedy-action series, American Born Chinese, ahead of the debut of the series later in May.

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the upcoming Original series American Born Chinese. The genre-hopping action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on May 24, only on Disney+.

The genre-hopping action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on May 24, only on Disney+. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers , Central Park ) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Short Term 12 ) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level), Erin O'Malley ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Asher Goldstein ( Short Term 12, Just Mercy ) and Gene Luen Yang.

