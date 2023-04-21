Disney to Host Third Annual FYC Fest This June

For the third consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company will be holding their annual FYC Fest, showcasing films and programming from many entertainment divisions from the company.
- The Walt Disney Company is once again set to host their annual FYC Fest, marking the third consecutive year the event has taken place.
- From June 2 through June 14, nearly all entertainment divisions of the Walt Disney Company will hold special screenings, panels, receptions, and interactive experiences, “For your consideration” (or FYC), when it comes to Disney films and programming and subsequent award recognition.
- 20th Century Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and Searchlight all have titles that will be represented at the fest.
- Taking place at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, a facility recognized throughout the entertainment industry as one of the preeminent screening, private reception, and film premiere facilities in the United States, interactive experiences featuring costume displays, photo moments, and special video presentations will also be featured.
- Screenings and panels will focus on titles, including but not limited to:
- The 1619 Project
- Abbott Elementary
- American Born Chinese
- The Bear
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- History of the World: Part II
- The Kardashians
- The Mandalorian
- The Old Man
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
- A Small Light
- Tiny Beautiful Things
- UnPrisoned
- Andor
- Will Trent
- While there are titles that will focus of panels and screenings, other titles will be represented at the DGA Theater as well, including:
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
- The Great
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)
- Ms. Marvel
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Orville: New Horizons
- Prey
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Single Drunk Female
- Welcome to Chippendales
- This is the third year that Disney is hosting FYC Fest, and the first at the DGA Theater. The event started in 2021 at the Rose Bowl with the Disney Drive-In, and continued last year at the Disney-owned El Capitan theater.
