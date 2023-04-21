“GMA3” Guest List: Judy Blume, Cast of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” and More to Appear Week of April 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

  • Monday, April 24
    • Jim Marcum (David’s Bridal CEO)
    • Ginger Zee (Storm preparedness)
    • Judy Blume (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
    • Kountry Wayne (Help Is On The Way)
  • Tuesday, April 25
    • Brianna Titone (First openly transgender Colorado State Rep.)
    • Questlove (The Rhythm of Time)
    • Lane Moore (You Will Find Your People)
    • Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big)
    • Aaron Tveit (Schmigadoon!)
  • Wednesday, April 26
    • Robin Roberts live from Rolling Fork, Mississippi
    • Asake with ABC News’ Phil Lipof
    • Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 27
    • Judy Blume, Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
    • Mélanie Berliet (The Spruce Editor-in-Chief)
    • James Brolin (Sweet Tooth)
  • Friday, April 28
    • National Donate Life Month – story of an infant heart transplant
    • Aaron Tredway (Don’t Miss Your Life)
    • Chef Mario Carbone
    • Richard Madden (Citadel)

