“GMA3” Guest List: Judy Blume, Cast of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” and More to Appear Week of April 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:
- Monday, April 24
- Jim Marcum (David’s Bridal CEO)
- Ginger Zee (Storm preparedness)
- Judy Blume (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
- Kountry Wayne (Help Is On The Way)
- Tuesday, April 25
- Brianna Titone (First openly transgender Colorado State Rep.)
- Questlove (The Rhythm of Time)
- Lane Moore (You Will Find Your People)
- Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big)
- Aaron Tveit (Schmigadoon!)
- Wednesday, April 26
- Robin Roberts live from Rolling Fork, Mississippi
- Asake with ABC News’ Phil Lipof
- Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 27
- Judy Blume, Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
- Mélanie Berliet (The Spruce Editor-in-Chief)
- James Brolin (Sweet Tooth)
- Friday, April 28
- National Donate Life Month – story of an infant heart transplant
- Aaron Tredway (Don’t Miss Your Life)
- Chef Mario Carbone
- Richard Madden (Citadel)
