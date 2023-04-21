“GMA3” Guest List: Judy Blume, Cast of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” and More to Appear Week of April 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

Monday, April 24 Jim Marcum (David’s Bridal CEO) Ginger Zee (Storm preparedness) Judy Blume ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret ) Kountry Wayne ( Help Is On The Way )

Tuesday, April 25 Brianna Titone (First openly transgender Colorado State Rep.) Questlove ( The Rhythm of Time ) Lane Moore ( You Will Find Your People ) Dolly Parton ( Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big ) Aaron Tveit ( Schmigadoon! )

Wednesday, April 26 Robin Roberts live from Rolling Fork, Mississippi Asake with ABC News’ Phil Lipof Yvette Nicole Brown ( Frog and Toad ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 27 Judy Blume, Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kelly Fremon Craig ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret ) Mélanie Berliet ( The Spruce Editor-in-Chief) James Brolin ( Sweet Tooth )

Friday, April 28 National Donate Life Month – story of an infant heart transplant Aaron Tredway ( Don’t Miss Your Life ) Chef Mario Carbone Richard Madden ( Citadel )



