“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: James Corden, Chris Pratt and More to Appear Week of April 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

Monday, April 24 James Corden ( The Late Late Show with James Corden ) Richard Madden ( Citadel ) Musical Guests They Might Be Giants

Tuesday, April 25 John Mulaney ( Baby J ) India Amarteifio ( Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ) Musical Guests Cannons

Wednesday, April 26 Pierce Brosnan ( The Out-Laws ) Abby Ryder Fortson ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret ) Musical Guests New West

Thursday, April 27 Chris Pratt ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Musical Guests Lukas and Micah Nelson

Friday, April 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.