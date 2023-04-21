“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: James Corden, Chris Pratt and More to Appear Week of April 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

  • Monday, April 24
    • James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
    • Richard Madden (Citadel)
    • Musical Guests They Might Be Giants
  • Tuesday, April 25
    • John Mulaney (Baby J)
    • India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
    • Musical Guests Cannons
  • Wednesday, April 26
    • Pierce Brosnan (The Out-Laws)
    • Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
    • Musical Guests New West
  • Thursday, April 27
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.