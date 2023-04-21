“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: James Corden, Chris Pratt and More to Appear Week of April 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:
- Monday, April 24
- James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
- Richard Madden (Citadel)
- Musical Guests They Might Be Giants
- Tuesday, April 25
- John Mulaney (Baby J)
- India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
- Musical Guests Cannons
- Wednesday, April 26
- Pierce Brosnan (The Out-Laws)
- Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret)
- Musical Guests New West
- Thursday, April 27
- Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Musical Guests Lukas and Micah Nelson
- Friday, April 28
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.